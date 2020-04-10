GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Boosted by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline makes up 2.0% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,080,000 after purchasing an additional 155,988 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,443,000 after acquiring an additional 712,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,465.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $38.88. 7,963,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,266,718. The company has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

