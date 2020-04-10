GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 23.5% Lower Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $86,811.27 and $64.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,904.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.26 or 0.02321174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.44 or 0.03410047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00618863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00786332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00076702 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00025618 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00532229 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014474 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

