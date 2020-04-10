Gold Poker 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Gold Poker has a market cap of $6,530.99 and $8.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 380.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.02738473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202983 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin.

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.