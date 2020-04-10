Golem (GNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.75 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BigONE, OOOBTC and Liqui. Golem has a total market capitalization of $38.75 million and $12.08 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 389.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.02722510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202666 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Golem

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coinbe, Tux Exchange, BitMart, Binance, Ethfinex, ABCC, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Poloniex, Iquant, BitBay, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Koinex, HitBTC, OKEx, Bitbns, GOPAX, OOOBTC, Mercatox, WazirX, CoinExchange, Zebpay, Braziliex, DragonEX, Bithumb, Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui, BigONE, Cobinhood and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

