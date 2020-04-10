Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Position Decreased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Graco worth $19,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Graco by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,678,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,069,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,937 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,879. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGG. ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

