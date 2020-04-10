GridCoin (GRC) Price Up 215.7% This Week

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 72% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $1,350.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded 215.7% higher against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and C-CEX.

About GridCoin

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 431,036,518 coins and its circulating supply is 400,383,486 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.