Guider 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 58.6% higher against the dollar. One Guider token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $11,656.03 and approximately $14.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.04571648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00065806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036856 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014415 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009778 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

