Harmony (ONE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.23 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $43.23 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.85 or 0.04830764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036807 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010306 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003385 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

