Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,158 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,053,000 after acquiring an additional 272,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,763,000 after purchasing an additional 231,272 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,050,000 after purchasing an additional 286,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,572,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,497,000 after buying an additional 50,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

NYSE HIG opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

