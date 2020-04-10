Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $74,085.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,205,527 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

