Hawaiian (HA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ: HA) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2020 – Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2020 – Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

3/26/2020 – Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Hawaiian had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $19.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Hawaiian had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $33.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Hawaiian had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Hawaiian stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. 1,814,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,818. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $543.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.26.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 113,257 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

