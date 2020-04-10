Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is Norwest Venture Partners XI LP’s Largest Position

Norwest Venture Partners XI LP lessened its stake in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,352,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Health Catalyst accounts for approximately 100.0% of Norwest Venture Partners XI LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP owned approximately 6.31% of Health Catalyst worth $61,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Health Catalyst by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Health Catalyst by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

In other news, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $782,650.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,198.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $286,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,004 over the last 90 days.

HCAT stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,674. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

