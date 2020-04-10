HeroNode (HER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,234.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, HeroNode has traded 96.6% higher against the dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $122,620.31 and $2,234.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, LBank, Token Store and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.02766740 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00202255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Token Store, Bibox, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.