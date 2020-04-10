Hexavest Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Hexavest Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 602.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 682.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,134,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,714 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,945,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 818,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after buying an additional 743,205 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 486.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,748,000 after buying an additional 397,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.