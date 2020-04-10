Hexavest Inc. Sells 44,772 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,772 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.10% of Cummins worth $20,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 20.0% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 20.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.88.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.