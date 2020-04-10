Hexavest Inc. Sells 600,299 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,299 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $5,067,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 376,394 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $13.60 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLCO. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

