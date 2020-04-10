Hiveterminal Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $1,787.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 391.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.02730050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00202490 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

