Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $50 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 27.2% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee owned about 0.35% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $49,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.23. 10,952,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,262. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

