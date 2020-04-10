Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HON opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day moving average is $167.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

