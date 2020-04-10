HOQU Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. HOQU has a total market cap of $147,763.53 and $1.14 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014505 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.31 or 0.02745070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00201716 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Cobinhood, BitForex, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

