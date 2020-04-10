Humaniq Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $639,193.06 and approximately $50,773.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014514 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.02750011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00202820 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.