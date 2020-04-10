HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) & First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Head to Head Review

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) and First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HV Bancorp and First US Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HV Bancorp 5.51% 2.94% 0.29% First US Bancshares 9.33% 5.47% 0.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for HV Bancorp and First US Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HV Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

HV Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of HV Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of First US Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of HV Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of First US Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HV Bancorp and First US Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HV Bancorp $15.35 million 1.79 $880,000.00 N/A N/A First US Bancshares $48.95 million 0.85 $4.57 million N/A N/A

First US Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than HV Bancorp.

Summary

First US Bancshares beats HV Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in various investment securities. It serves communities located in Montgomery, Bucks, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania from its executive office, four full service bank offices, one limited service office, a loan origination office, and a loan production office. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include loans for the development of residential housing projects, development of commercial and industrial use property, and purchase and improvement of raw land; mortgage loans on one-to-four family residential properties and secured by apartment buildings; home equity loans and lines of credit; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial property; loans for agricultural production; commercial and industrial loans; and automobile, household and personal, and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture, as well as reinsures or underwrites credit life, and credit accident and health insurance policies. First US Bancshares, Inc. serves small- and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. It operates 20 banking offices located in Birmingham, Bucksville, Butler, Calera, Centreville, Columbiana, Gilbertown, Grove Hill, Harpersville, Jackson, Thomasville, Tuscaloosa, and Woodstock, Alabama; Knoxville and Powell, Tennessee; and Rose Hill and Ewing, Virginia. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

