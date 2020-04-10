Hydro Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $36,943.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, DDEX and HADAX. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $36,943.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.71 or 0.04628998 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00066683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036811 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014575 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010197 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003424 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, Bancor Network, Bgogo, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

