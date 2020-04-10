Hyperion Reaches Market Cap of $25.26 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox and CoinExchange. Hyperion has a total market cap of $25.26 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 389.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.02722510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202666 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bgogo, Hotbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

