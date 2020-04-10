I/O Coin Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $921,413.51 and approximately $2,968.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.01069792 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00058852 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00240597 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,090,519 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

