ICON Trading Down 3% This Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $127.10 million and $27.55 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003432 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, ABCC, Huobi and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 533,587,998 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Binance, Hotbit, DragonEX, Upbit, Huobi, OKEx, Allbit, CoinTiger, ABCC, Bitbns, COSS and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

