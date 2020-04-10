IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.39 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,716 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Horan Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 106,045 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,216 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,917 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $164.90 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.20.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

