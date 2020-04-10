IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.40 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

