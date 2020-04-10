IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Target by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

