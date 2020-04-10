IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $148.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.60 and a 200 day moving average of $125.64. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $152.59.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In related news, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,960 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,046. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. UBS Group boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

