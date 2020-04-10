IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $131.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.81.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

