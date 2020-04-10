IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $5,547,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $219.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $261.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.26.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

