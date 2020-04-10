IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,813 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,865,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $8,361,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 56,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

