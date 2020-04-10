IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,353 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,015,000 after buying an additional 136,380 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $585,736,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,213,000 after buying an additional 435,998 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,307,000 after buying an additional 940,447 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,147,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $88.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average of $108.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

