IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 425 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.71.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $305.81 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $193.91 and a 12-month high of $314.84. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.06.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total value of $1,606,655.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,753.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.