InflationCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $34,040.47 and $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.01076710 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00057776 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00248452 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.