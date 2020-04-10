Insider Selling: Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Major Shareholder Sells 2,290 Shares of Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) major shareholder Bryan Ezralow sold 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $13,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bryan Ezralow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Bryan Ezralow sold 1,200 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $6,840.00.

Shares of CODA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. 68,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $57.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 80,107 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

