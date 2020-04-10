Insider Selling: Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $177,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 475,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,120,703.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,367,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,621. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average of $74.53.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. BidaskClub downgraded Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.