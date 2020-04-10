Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Sells 65,625 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Charles Bracher sold 65,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $2,394,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $662,062.50.

Shares of GO stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,389. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.72 million. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.