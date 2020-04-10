INT Chain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.67 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. INT Chain has a market cap of $4.66 million and $2.67 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, OKEx Korea, Ethfinex and OKEx. During the last week, INT Chain has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.04535495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00067328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036948 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010128 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003417 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx Korea, OKEx, CoinEgg and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

