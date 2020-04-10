Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJM. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 45,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,355. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91.

