Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,855 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 384,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 27,247 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 428,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 54,755 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

