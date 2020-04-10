Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for British Land (BLND)

British Land (LON: BLND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – British Land was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 365 ($4.80) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 450 ($5.92).

4/1/2020 – British Land had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 490 ($6.45). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – British Land had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 550 ($7.23). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – British Land had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/26/2020 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/26/2020 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/11/2020 – British Land had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 540 ($7.10). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – British Land had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON BLND traded up GBX 23.80 ($0.31) on Friday, hitting GBX 410.20 ($5.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,086,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. British Land Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 309.40 ($4.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 423.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 548.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.47%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

