Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 10th (ALTG, ANIX, APVO, ASAZY, ASML, FWONK, WLTW, WMS, WNC, WORK)

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Pivotal Research. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $188.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Willis Towers Watson is well-poised on incremental revenue growth, cost synergies and solid balance sheet. Focus on realizing operational efficiencies, investment in new growth avenues and strength of its client services bode well. Acquisitions have helped the company to penetrate deeper into the markets and expand its international presence. Increasing organic commissions and fees, solid customer retention levels and growing new business should help the company to ramp up its revenues. Solid balance sheet and steady cash flow ensure effective capital deployment. Its shares have outperformed its industry in past year. However, higher expenses tend to weigh on margin expansion. Increasing long-term debt and lower interest rate pose financial risks for company. Also, exposure to foreign exchange volatility remains a concern.”

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Slack (NYSE:WORK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

