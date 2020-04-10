Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Atkore International Group (ATKR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atkore International Group (NYSE: ATKR) recently:

4/6/2020 – Atkore International Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/1/2020 – Atkore International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $42.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Atkore International Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Atkore International Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 548,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,605. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 430,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

