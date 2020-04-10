Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2020 – PepsiCo is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $138.00.

3/26/2020 – PepsiCo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

3/22/2020 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

3/20/2020 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

3/20/2020 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/17/2020 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $145.00 to $143.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/16/2020 – PepsiCo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

2/14/2020 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $143.00 to $157.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.63. 5,251,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,748,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $184.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

