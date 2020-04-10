Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Crest Nicholson (CRST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crest Nicholson (LON: CRST):

4/8/2020 – Crest Nicholson was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 202 ($2.66) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 368 ($4.84).

4/6/2020 – Crest Nicholson had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 330 ($4.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Crest Nicholson had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 180 ($2.37). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Crest Nicholson had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 220 ($2.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Crest Nicholson had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 210 ($2.76). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Crest Nicholson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/19/2020 – Crest Nicholson was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 388 ($5.10) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 481 ($6.33).

3/19/2020 – Crest Nicholson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/27/2020 – Crest Nicholson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/20/2020 – Crest Nicholson had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CRST traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 249.20 ($3.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 169.43 ($2.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 524 ($6.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $640.25 million and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 332.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 396.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £79,520 ($104,604.05). Also, insider Peter Truscott acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £93,300 ($122,730.86).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

