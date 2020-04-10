IRISnet (IRIS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.34 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. IRISnet has a total market cap of $6.30 million and $15.34 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 380.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.02738473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202983 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,001,718,948 coins and its circulating supply is 632,250,161 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

