iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 272.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,201 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

IEFA traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 54,618,641 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12.

