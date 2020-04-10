iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,055 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $16.09. 22,255,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,933,809. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

